Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20 billion-$16.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.22 billion.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $112.57. 1,662,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,353. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.55.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,912,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

