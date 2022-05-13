Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NX opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

