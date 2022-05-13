Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $5.01 on Tuesday, reaching $119.49. 1,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,419. Qualys has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

