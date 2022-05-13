Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.18% of Quaker Chemical worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $140.37 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

