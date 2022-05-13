Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a growth of 205.8% from the April 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Q&K International Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Q&K International Group makes up 1.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 3.72% of Q&K International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Q&K International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

