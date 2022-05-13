Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,362,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after purchasing an additional 944,138 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $578,970 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.