Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sally Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBH. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

SBH stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

