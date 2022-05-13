Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issued By SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of ARWR opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

