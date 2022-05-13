Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Increased by Analyst

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of HOWL opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 906,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 129,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.