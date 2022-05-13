Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRM. Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of VRM opened at $1.42 on Friday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vroom by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,907 shares of company stock worth $124,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

