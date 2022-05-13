Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for OPKO Health, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.44. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,574,600 shares of company stock worth $4,713,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

