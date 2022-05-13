PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 107,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 907,399 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 8.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

