PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PCT traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $8.27. 166,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.12. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler acquired 714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.