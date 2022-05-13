Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

NYSE:PEG opened at $68.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

