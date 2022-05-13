Public Index Network Price Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $565,275.20 and $138.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00535891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.09 or 1.94886616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

