Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.11) to GBX 1,475 ($18.19) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.19) to GBX 1,665 ($20.53) in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.40) to GBX 1,685 ($20.77) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.88) to GBX 1,375 ($16.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,304.67.

Shares of PUK opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 9.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 17.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 9.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

