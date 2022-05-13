Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,308.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 133,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,841. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

