Prudent Man Advisors LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,006 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $376,292.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,663.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $874,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.61. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

