Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SONY traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

