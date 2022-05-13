Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 28.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after acquiring an additional 268,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 111.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,713,000 after acquiring an additional 65,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,684,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.11. 3,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.95 and a twelve month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

