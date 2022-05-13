Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.