Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.57. 59,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,071. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

