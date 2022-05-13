Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 73.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $53.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

