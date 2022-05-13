Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $51.90. 1,484,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,895. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

