Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.17. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Veritex Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.