Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 464.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

HMOP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

