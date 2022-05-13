Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 19.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Employers stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.10. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.42%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

