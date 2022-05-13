Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes $540,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 77,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $5,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.36. 63,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,667. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

