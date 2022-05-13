Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667,488. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

