Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 296,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,922. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.13 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.