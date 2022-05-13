Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,731 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $371.57 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

