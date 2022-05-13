Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after buying an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after buying an additional 159,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,362. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

