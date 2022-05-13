Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $4.83 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.6% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,800,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

