Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.09. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,506. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

