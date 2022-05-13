ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.83. 1,145,831 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

