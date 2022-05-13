ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMP. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Afton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 960,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 2.51. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

