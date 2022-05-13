ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Hedley Matthews Terence Sells 100,000 Shares

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) Director Hedley Matthews Terence sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$45,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,049.

Shares of CVE:PFM opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ProntoForms Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.19.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

