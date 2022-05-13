Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $21.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $292.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. Professional has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

In related news, Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $47,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Professional in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

