Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.
NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $21.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $292.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. Professional has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $24.55.
In related news, Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $47,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
About Professional (Get Rating)
Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
