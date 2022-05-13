Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $18.43 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Blackstone stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.42. 6,246,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,510,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,189,865 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

