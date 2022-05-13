Private Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,503. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $468.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

