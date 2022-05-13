Private Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,130. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NEO. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

