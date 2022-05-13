Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

PBH stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,293. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,496 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

