Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NYSE PBH opened at $56.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

