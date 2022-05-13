Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.
PRLD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. 4,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $221.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.71. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
