Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

PRLD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. 4,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $221.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.71. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

