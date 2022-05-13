PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PPL worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.34 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

