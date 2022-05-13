Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Price Target Cut to 49.25

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 52.75 to 49.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:PWZYF opened at 8.00 on Wednesday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52 week low of 8.00 and a 52 week high of 10.36.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile (Get Rating)
