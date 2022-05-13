Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.69.

Shares of POW opened at C$33.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$33.03 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

