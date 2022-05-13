Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PWCDF. Desjardins lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

