PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $345.00

PotCoin (POT) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $620,871.87 and approximately $345.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,014.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,070.57 or 0.06898492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00235427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00016961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.20 or 0.00693650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.00502363 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004568 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,565,700 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

