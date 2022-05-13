Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. Poshmark’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Poshmark updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:POSH traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 98,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. Poshmark has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 727.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POSH shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.